Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,801. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.