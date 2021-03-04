Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $363.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

