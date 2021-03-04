PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey Sells 73,758 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $15.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,576,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

