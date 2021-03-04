Paytomat (PTI) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $177,086.99 and $1,980.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00465080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00069630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00474476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.