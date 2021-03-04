Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 15.01 ($0.20). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 14.24 ($0.19), with a volume of 349,064 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.76. The stock has a market cap of £198.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41.

Pendragon Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

