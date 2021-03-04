Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.984 per share. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

