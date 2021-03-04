People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 371.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

