People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 127.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 272.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $520.70 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

