People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

