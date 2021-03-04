People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

