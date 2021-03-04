People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

