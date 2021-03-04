People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

