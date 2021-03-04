People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

