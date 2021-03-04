People s United Financial Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $275.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.