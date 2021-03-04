Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $631.27 million, a PE ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

