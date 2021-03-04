Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Price Target Increased to $0.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.05 to $0.10 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PMGYF stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

