PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

PETQ has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

PetIQ stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $952.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

