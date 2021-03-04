Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Gap Up to $396.00

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17), but opened at GBX 415.40 ($5.43). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 218,266 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

