Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. Importantly, the International Maritime Organization has reduced the sulphur content in marine fuels, which increased the demand for distillate fuels. Phillips 66 sits well-positioned to profit from this with updated assets. However, lower refined product demand, owing to the pandemic, has affected the diversified company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, decreased realized refining margins are reducing its bottom line. Also, its balance sheet weakness is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

PSX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,709. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,123,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after acquiring an additional 173,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,778,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

