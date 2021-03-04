Pigeoncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,013.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $43,013.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00133325 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,330,459,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

