PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 283.3% in February

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

