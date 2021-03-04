PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

PHK stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

