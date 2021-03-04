PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the January 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $798,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

