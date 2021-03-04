Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.62

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $25.40. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 470,842 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

