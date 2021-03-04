Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,003. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

