Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.55 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last quarter.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

