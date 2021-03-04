Piper Sandler Comments on Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE PLYM opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

