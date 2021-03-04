Piper Sandler Increases The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target to $115.00

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

