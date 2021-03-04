Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.