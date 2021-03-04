Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

