Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,200 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 2,518,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PLNHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

PLNHF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 1,694,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

