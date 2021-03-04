Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.55

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $25.88. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 4,428 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

