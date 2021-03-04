PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

