Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

