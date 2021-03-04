Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 211.2% from the January 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of RAMPF stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.