PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the third quarter valued at $445,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 87,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

