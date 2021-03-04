Poshmark (POSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $55.23 on Thursday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

