PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,411.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $9,411.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,243.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.25 or 0.03141691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00366535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.62 or 0.01030017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00436103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00377276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00248892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00022609 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,814,564 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

