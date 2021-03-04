PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

POTN opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. PotNetwork has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

