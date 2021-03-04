PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,519 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.09% of PQ Group worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PQ Group by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

