PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

