President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). President Energy Plc (PPC.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.21 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,141,709 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

