Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.