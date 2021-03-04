Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $98.64 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,286.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

