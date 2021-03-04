Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

