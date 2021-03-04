Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Stepan worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

