Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,516 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.