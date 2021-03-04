Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,097 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.