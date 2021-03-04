Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,016 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after buying an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jabil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in Jabil by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after buying an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of JBL opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

