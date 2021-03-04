Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. 28,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 82.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

